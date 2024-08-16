DeKalb County high schools get enhanced security, weapons detections systems

DeKalb County high school football games have received enhanced security this year. A weapons detection system was added to all five stadiums.

The Evolv Technology system was set up at the gates to Adams Stadium on Friday night as fans walked in to see the Miller Grove Wolverines and Druid Hill Red Devils hit the gridiron.

"I think it's great," said Jennifer Cantor, who came to watch her nephew play.

"With everything going on in the world today, I think this is a great way to keep everyone safe," said Cantor.

The system uses sensors, artificial intelligence, and venue analytics to detect weapons and other threats.

The system got an alert when Tarvarus Gordon came through. It turned out to be just his keys, but he appreciated that security double-checked him.

"The littlest thing might set it off, so, hey, never know. The smallest thing, a bomb anything like that, make sure everyone coming through safe," said Gordon.

Personnel monitor the stations in real time, so typically people can walk through without having to stop and empty their bags or pockets.

"I think it's quicker, I like it," said Jim Tharpe, who added that lines were much longer at the stadium last year.

"You had to put all your stuff out on a table and send it through, kind of like the airport check-in, this one is much simpler," Tharpe added.

It is both simpler, and according to Tharpe, necessary.

"They've had a few problems in the stands before, so I think it's a good idea. As a parent, I really like them, it makes me feel safer," said Tharpe.

This same system was installed in all DeKalb County middle and high schools last year. School officials said it was such a great asset, they decided to put the system in all five stadiums, the central office and other high school centers.