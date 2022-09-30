1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father

article

Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August.

The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.

Video released earlier this month by investigators shows the gunmen, armed with automatic rifles, walk up to the car of Kamaal Margado, who police say had just picked up food at the restaurant and was getting into his car.

The men opened fire, striking Margado multiple times, police say. He did not survive his injuries.

The suspects then fled the scene in a car.

Thursday, police say officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the BP parking lot located at 5664 Memorial Drive. Before the driver could get away, officers blocked in and surrounded the car.

The man was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on murder charges.

There is no word on the other two suspects.

Margado was an aspiring musician who left behind two young children, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the DeKalb Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.