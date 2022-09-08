New video released of gunmen targeting man picking up food in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County police are searching for three gunmen on the run after shooting a man to death in front of a local restaurant.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.

According to investigators, the victim was picking up food at the location and was getting into his car when the three men left their vehicle and began firing.

The victim, described as a man in his 20s, was shot multiple times and killed. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Surveillance footage shared by the DeKalb County police on Twitter showed the three masked men running through the parking lot carrying automatic rifles. Then men then run back to their Red Lexus GS350.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.