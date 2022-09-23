Family of young DeKalb father ambushed by three gunmen pleads for answers

The family of a man ambushed by three masked gunmen in a strip mall parking lot is now breaking its silence.

Surveillance cameras captured the three suspects and their getaway car, but as of now, no one has been arrested.

Kamaal Margado’s loved ones are still trying to make sense of all of this, and they are scared because the three killers are still on the loose.

Police say they shot the 25-year-old right in this parking lot and then drove off.

Two children, a one-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, now have to grow up without a father.

"His kids were the most important thing in his life," said his uncle in a phone interview.

He declined to identify himself publicly or show his face on camera because the family still feels in danger.

"She was always daddy’s girl, clinging to him" Margado’s uncle said of his daughter. "His son is definitely too young to know."

DeKalb County police are still searching for the three suspects, seen fleeing from the scene on security video – each holding a gun.

They jumped into a red Lexus GS350 and sped off. Police believe Margado was targeted.

"There are three guys still out there at large with automatic weapons and they’re willing to shoot people in broad daylight," Margado’s uncle said.

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.

Nearly one month later, detectives haven’t made any arrests. A spokesperson for the department said it had no updates on Friday.

"At this point, there’s no closure," his uncle said. "I just know these guys were able to get away with it and it’s almost been a month and they’re still at large."

Loved ones say Margado was an aspiring musician and artist – who found a renewed purpose in life when his kids came into this world.

"He was trying to be the best father he could be."

The family asked anyone with information on the shooters to call the DeKalb Police Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.