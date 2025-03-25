Last 2 suspects arrested in DeKalb County 'murder over car part,' police say

article

The two outstanding suspects in a fatal shooting in DeKalb County have reportedly turned themselves in.

What we know:

Kamari Britton, 17, and Harrison Watson, 23, were the last two people sought in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Emile Fields-Marshall. DeKalb County police say they turned themselves in after their photos were plastered across the news over the past few days.

Britton and Watson are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Police suspect a total of four people were involved in the shooting. Among them is 20-year-old William Cooper, the suspected shooter. He faces murder charges.

Investigators believe the incident happened on March 7 during an attempted robbery at a gas station on Covington Highway. Andrea Fields, the victim's mother, told FOX 5 Atlanta it all started over a car part.

She said her son was working as a mechanic when he ran into trouble with the group over a catalytic converter.

"He wasn't able to get it off, and they thought that he was trying to cheat them in some kind of way, but he wasn't," Fields said.

Fields-Marshall left behind a 17-month-old son.

What we don't know:

One suspect has not been publicly identified.