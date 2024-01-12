Woman caught smuggling drugs into DeKalb County Jail, deputies say

article

Two women are facing charges after deputies say they were caught trying to smuggle suspected drugs into the DeKalb County Jail.

Deputies detained 27-year-old Kyrenda Carter and 36-year-old Porchae Wade on Jan. 6 after they noticed a gray van in one of the jail's visitor parking areas.

While searching the van, deputies say they found cellphone chargers and charging cords, binoculars, rolling papers, cigarette lighters, earphones, a Swellpro Drone and remote control, batteries, a bullhorn, and 48.3 grams of what they suspect is marijuana.

Carter, the driver of the van, is facing charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit a felony, criminal trespass – unlawful purpose, driving without a valid license, and giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.

Wade was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit a felony, and criminal trespass – unlawful purpose.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Porchae Wade (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

This is the second time in recent months that deputies have arrested two suspects allegedly attempting to smuggle items into the jail. In December, two men were reportedly caught with drugs, cigarettes, cell phones, and more in a different parking lot at the jail.

