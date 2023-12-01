Men caught trying to get drugs, phones into DeKalb County Jail, deputies say

article

Two men are in custody after investigators say they were caught trying to smuggle drugs, cigarettes, cell phones, and more to inmates at the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Dacula resident Marcking Guensley Louis and Atlanta resident Jeremiah Tyson, 18, drove onto the property of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Memorial Drive on Monday and parked their vehicle in a reserved area.

A deputy conducting a perimeter check noticed the car in the staff parking lot and went to question the two men inside.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say they found a SAR 9 handgun containing a 17-round unloaded magazine, a bag of leafy green substance that was later confirmed to be marijuana, packs of cigarettes, cannabis pre-rolls, jars of marijuana gummies, packs of whole leaf and pipe tobacco, vape pens, a digital scale, cigarette lighters, earphones, eight cell phones, and phone chargers.

Deputies charged Louis with crossing county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and criminal trespass. Tyson is charged with crossing county guard lines with weapons, drugs, and intoxicants, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a drug-related object and criminal trespass.

Both men are now in custody at the same jail officials say they were trying to smuggle the contraband into.