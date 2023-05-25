DeKalb County DA says she had no doubt former lawyer Richard Merritt would be found guilty

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced former attorney Richard Merritt to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years, for stabbing and beating Shirley Merritt to death back in 2019.

"We felt really strongly that once the jury hear the evidence there would be no doubt in the jury's mind," jubilant DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston revealed.

The district attorney says she knew her office would hold Merritt accountable for killing his loving mother Shirley in her home.

Lead prosecutor Helen Pott said the lack of physical evidence, like fingerprints and eyewitnesses, didn't matter in this case.

"DNA, footprints... it's not available in every case, and we had the evidence that put him on the scene for a good period of time, followed by the officers arriving and found nothing had been tampered with, nobody broke in," prosecutor Pott exclaimed.

Richard Merritt (FOX 5)

The DA says she believes Merritt wanted to skip town after his Cobb County fraud convictions for stealing money from his clients.

Prosecutors believe they know the motive that led Merritt to stab and bludgeoned his own mother.

"We all believe that Richard Merritt was ready to cut his ankle monitor and run and his mother was standing in the way of that escape plan," DA Boston affirmed.

Prosecutors were stunned when Merritt decided to take the stand and blame two gun-wielding monsters for the crime.



"That was not a good move on his part, and we were shocked by what came out of his mouth when he testified the other day," prosecutor Pott declared.

"We knew what we had just heard on the stand was so outrageous. It was going to be very easy for Helen to poke holes in what was an incredulous story," the DA commented.

Merritt's attorney Daryl Queen told FOX 5 Atlanta he was not surprised by the verdict.

The convicted murderer plans to appeal the case.