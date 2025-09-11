DeKalb County court sentences two men for trafficking, abusing teen

article

The Brief Algie Christian received a life sentence for trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation, while Terrill Sanford was sentenced to 50 years for trafficking. The victim reported ongoing abuse by Christian, her "grandfather," and implicated Sanford for allowing it due to financial dependence. Christian admitted to sexual contact with the victim during a police interview, confirming the allegations against him.



Two men convicted of trafficking a young teen have been sentenced in DeKalb County Superior Court, prosecutors announced Thursday.

What we know:

Judge Tangela Barrie sentenced 79-year-old Algie Christian to life in prison and 42-year-old Terrill Sanford to 50 years, with 30 years to serve in custody and the remainder on probation.

A jury found both men guilty in July, convicting Christian of trafficking, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation, and Sanford of trafficking.

What we know:

The case began on July 28, 2022, when DeKalb County police were called to a motel on Wesley Chapel Road. A security guard reported a woman chasing a juvenile across the property. The girl told officers she was tired of being touched by her "grandfather," who she identified as Christian. She also asked to be taken to the Division of Family & Children Services because she did not feel safe.

Investigators learned the girl and the Sanfords had previously lived with Christian in 2021, where she said the abuse started. She told police that while living at the motel, Christian continued to abuse her and that Sanford knew but allowed it to continue because Christian was paying the family’s rent and giving Sanford odd jobs.

Another security guard told detectives that multiple people saw Sanford walk the girl to Christian’s car and leave her alone with him on several occasions. Christian eventually admitted to sexual contact with the victim during a police interview.