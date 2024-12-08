2 people rescued from burning Decatur home
DECATUR, Ga. - Two unconscious victims were rescued from a burning home in Decatur and rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews reported to a bedroom fire on Cindy Drive at 5 a.m. where they learned multiple people were trapped.
Both victims are expected to make full recoveries.
Two unconscious people were rescued from a burning home on Cindy Drive in DeKalb County. (Credit: DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department)
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.