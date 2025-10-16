DeKalb County bomb squad investigate suspicious item Thursday afternoon

Image 1 of 11 ▼

The DeKalb County bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious item late Thursday morning.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene near the Home Center Outlet in the 4300 block of Northeast Expressway around 12:30 p.m. and observed a robotic device being used in the bomb squad's investigation.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the entrance ramp to Interstate 85 to Northcrest Road was temporarily closed during the investigation.

Drivers and others were advised to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Shortly after 2 p.m., DeKalb County police said that the suspicious item or package was determined not to be a threat.

