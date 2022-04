article

DeKalb County police are looking for a 4-year-old boy.

Police said Kyuss Williams wandered away from 1251 Fair Pines Cove.

He is 3-foot-6 and 42 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 770-724-7710.

