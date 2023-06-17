Trapped driver dies in fiery DeKalb County crash, 1 injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a serious car crash set both vehicles on fire Saturday evening. It happened near Bermuda Road and English Manor Place in DeKalb County.

Police have not identified the deceased driver. They say he was trapped in the vehicle when it went up in flames.

The injured driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bermuda Road and English Manor Place

The roadway has been shutdown as investigators continue to look into what caused the fatal incident.