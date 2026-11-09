DeKalb CEO says homelessness alone is not grounds for arrest

The Brief DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said the county will work to address homelessness while protecting residents’ dignity. County officials held a news conference to discuss housing investments, available resources and the relationship between state law and a local urban camping ordinance. Cochran-Johnson said the county has a responsibility to maintain safe public spaces and help people facing homelessness.



DeKalb County officials outlined their approach to homelessness during a news conference Monday, with CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson saying the county must balance public safety with support for people without housing.

What they're saying:

"We will leave no resident behind," Cochran-Johnson said. She also said that losing a home does not mean a person loses their dignity and that homelessness alone is not grounds for arrest in DeKalb County.

The news conference was intended to address the county’s housing investments and available resources, as well as planned actions and the relationship between state law and local policy. Officials also planned to discuss the county’s urban camping ordinance.

Cochran-Johnson said DeKalb has a responsibility to maintain safe, accessible public spaces while helping residents facing difficult circumstances. She said the county’s response should address both responsibilities.

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