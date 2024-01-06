Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested in case of woman's body found in DeKalb County woods

DeKalb County
DeKalb County police have arrested and charged 57-year-old Cedric Thomas with murder and finding the body of a woman in her 40s or 50s with signs of assault in the woods near Panthersville Court.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Decatur police have released the identity of a man arrested in connection to the woman's body discovered in the woods off of Panthersville Court in Decatur on Jan 4.

Cedric Thomas, 57-years-old, was taken into custody on Jan. 5. He has been charged with murder and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Investigators believe Thomas knew the victim.

Her identity has not been released, but police say she was in her 40s or 50s and appeared to show signs of assault.

DeKalb County police investigate after the body of a woman was found along Pantherville Court on Jan. 4, 2024.

