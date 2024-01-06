Suspect arrested in case of woman's body found in DeKalb County woods

Decatur police have released the identity of a man arrested in connection to the woman's body discovered in the woods off of Panthersville Court in Decatur on Jan 4.

Cedric Thomas, 57-years-old, was taken into custody on Jan. 5. He has been charged with murder and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Investigators believe Thomas knew the victim.

Her identity has not been released, but police say she was in her 40s or 50s and appeared to show signs of assault.

