Homicide investigation: Woman's body found in woods, shows signs of assault, police say

The discovery of a woman’s body in the woods along Panthersville Court in DeKalb County on Thursday has sparked a homicide investigation.

Officers were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 2900 block of Panthersville Court off Flat Shoals Road.

Investigators say the body of a woman believed to be in her 40s or 50s was found in a wooded area.

Officers roped off the immediate area as detectives and forensic investigators combed the scene for clues.

DeKalb County police investigate after the body of a woman was found along Pantherville Court on Jan. 4, 2024. (FOX 5)

The woman showed signs of being assaulted, but a cause of death could not immediately be determined, investigators say.

An autopsy will be performed by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Assault division.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.