Decatur WatchFest draws families and soccer fans to the square

The Brief The World Cup round of 32 kicked off Sunday, bringing major soccer watch parties to metro Atlanta. Decatur Square transformed into a crowded festival hub as Canada defeated South Africa 1-0. Local businesses on the square are experiencing a significant economic surge due to consistent daily tournament foot traffic.



The opening day of the World Cup knockout stage brought crowds and an economic surge to Decatur Square on Sunday as soccer fans gathered to watch international powerhouses collide.

What we know:

Decatur Square has completely transformed into a central watch party hub for Decatur WatchFest, drawing consistent crowds since the tournament began.

The festival grounds were flooded with soccer enthusiasts on Sunday to watch Canada defeat South Africa 1-0, officially launching the tournament's Round of 32 knockout stage.

For local families, the community-centric viewing area offers a perfect alternative to traveling into the heart of Atlanta.

Fans beat the intense summer heat by sitting in the shade to enjoy the match, which concluded before a live band took over the festival stage.

Organizers confirmed that Decatur WatchFest events are scheduled to resume on Monday afternoon.

What they're saying:

The sustained daily foot traffic has provided a major economic boost to businesses operating directly on the square. Belen, a new Argentinian restaurant in the area, noted that the tournament has driven a major influx of customers to their doors.

"We are an Argentinian restaurant, so the team does very well, and their fans are wild and crazy, so it's been really good," said Christopher Stroud, the assistant general manager of Belen. "The whole Decatur square is just full every day, like a random Wednesday, you see crowds out there having a good time."

Stroud added that he loves seeing "a lot of walks of life, a lot of different jerseys, new people coming in here, new faces." Local parents also praised the setup, with one fan noting, "We don't have to go downtown, it's great for the kids to come and play and watch a game at the same time."

Even though the match's outcome wasn't what the South African fans wanted, the event provided a space to celebrate their culture. "We love people, it doesn't matter where they come from, you are one of us, right," a fan explained. "Different cultures and we speak 12 languages. We are proud to be South African."

What's next:

The soccer excitement is only expected to build across metro Atlanta as the tournament bracket progresses. The next World Cup match hosted locally at Atlanta Stadium is scheduled for Wednesday, featuring a highly anticipated match-up between England and the DR Congo.

For lifelong fans, having the tournament nearby is an unforgettable milestone. "I've been a football fan, or, should I say, soccer fan, all my life, " a local supporter said. "So to be in a World Cup city at the same time as the World Cup is happening is a dream come true, as they say."