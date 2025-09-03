Decatur votes to lower speed limits on major roads

article

The Brief City Commission approves speed limit reductions on key Decatur roads. Scott Boulevard drops from 40 mph to 35; others reduced to 30 mph. State approval still needed before changes are enforced.



Decatur drivers will soon see lower speed limits on several major roads, according to Decaturish.com.

What we know:

On Tuesday night, the City Commission voted to reduce the speed limit on Scott Boulevard from 40 miles per hour to 35 mph.

The limit will also drop from 35 mph to 30 mph on College Avenue, South Candler Street, Clairemont Avenue and part of Commerce Drive.

What's next:

The changes require state approval before they can take effect.