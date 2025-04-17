Decatur unveils $8.5M plan to revamp downtown square

The Brief Decatur is investing $8.5 million to revamp its downtown square, adding a new performing arts stage, expanded green space, and a children’s playground. The project is part of the city’s Decatur 2.0 plan and is funded through SPLOST 2, meaning no additional property taxes for residents. City leaders say the upgrades reflect community input and aim to boost local businesses by attracting more visitors to downtown events and festivals.



Big changes are coming to downtown Decatur as the city embarks on an $8.5 million revitalization project aimed at transforming the popular square into a more dynamic and family-friendly gathering space.

What we know:

The redevelopment will include a new performing arts stage, expanded green space, and a playground for children. City leaders say the updates are part of the Decatur 2.0 redevelopment plan and are in direct response to feedback from residents.

Courtesy of City of Decatur

The square, already a popular destination for outdoor concerts, festivals, and July Fourth celebrations, will see its footprint expanded. The current bandstand will be replaced with a larger, modern performance stage to better accommodate community events.

What they're saying:

"These new features are in response to the community’s vision," said Angela Threadgill, Assistant Manager for Community and Economic Development. "We have a growing population, a younger population, and we heard their voices that they would like something to do when they come downtown."

Local residents are welcoming the news. "I actually like that," said Decatur resident Semrai Zere. "It adds more to the community. It gives people more of a space to come out and enjoy this beautiful area."

City officials expect the upgrades to generate even more foot traffic downtown, benefiting local businesses.

"That brings a lot of our residents and visitors to downtown Decatur. We have a number of businesses that thrive on these festivals," Threadgill added.

Andrea Worthy, Economic Development Director for the City of Smyrna, emphasized the long-term economic impact of such investments. "Reinvesting in your downtown is one of the most important things you can do," Worthy said. "That is your cultural brand—that is how people view you."

The project is being funded through SPLOST 2, a special-purpose local option sales tax, and will not affect local property taxes.

What's next:

The city hopes to complete the downtown square renovations by spring of next year.