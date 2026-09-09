Decatur speed study: Public meeting set for Thursday

The Brief Decatur launches a citywide speed study on Thursday to evaluate lowering limits on City-owned streets above 25 mph. Community members can attend Public Meeting #1 tonight at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center. The technical evaluation supports the city's plan to reduce traffic fatalities and improve overall street safety.



The City of Decatur is starting a citywide speed study on Thursday to evaluate reducing posted speed limits on local streets currently set above 25 mph.

Decatur speed study

What we know:

Decatur officials are launching a citywide speed study to evaluate opportunities to reduce posted speed limits on city-owned streets currently signed above 25 mph.

The initiative stems from the Decatur Safe Streets Safety Action Plan, which identifies vehicle speed as a critical factor in crash frequency and severity.

Community members can learn more and share input during Public Meeting #1, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Multipurpose Room at the Decatur Recreation Center.

The backstory:

The city previously worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation to lower speed limits on state routes running through Decatur.

High speeds reduce driver reaction times, extend stopping distances and increase the risk of serious injuries or fatalities, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

Changing a sign requires a full engineering and traffic investigation consistent with state requirements before any limit can be officially altered.

What's next:

Project teams will collect speed and volume data through August, followed by community engagement running from September through December.

Draft recommendations are set for release between December and January 2027, with the final study expected in January 2027.

Following local evaluations, officials will submit necessary documentation to GDOT, though state approvals may create a delay before new speed limit signs appear on roads.

Speed limit evaluation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified which specific street corridors will see posted speed limit reductions. The city has also not confirmed how long GDOT approval processing will take after final recommendations are submitted.