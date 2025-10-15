Decatur school board discussing possible school closures

article

The Brief Decatur school board reviews possible elementary school closure plan. Rumors suggest Westchester or Clairemont Elementary could be affected. First public hearing scheduled for Oct. 29 at Beacon Middle School.



The City Schools of Decatur Board is weighing whether to close one of its elementary schools as part of a broader redistricting plan.

What we know:

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, members reviewed the district’s closure and redistricting process, including a proposed timeline, dates for public hearings, and plans for potential student reassignments.

While no specific schools were named and no final decision was made, rumors have been circulating on social media that either Westchester Elementary or Clairemont Elementary could be under consideration, according to Decaturish.com.

What you can do:

The first of two public hearings on the possible school consolidation and redistricting is set for Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Beacon Middle School.