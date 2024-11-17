Decatur teen pleads for safer streets after witnessing 5-year-old friend die in crash

The Brief Activists, friends, and families held a remembrance for the lives lost in traffic incident throughout Decatur, pressing for improved road safety. Celie Howard witnessed the death of her friend and neighbor, 5-year-old Miles Jenness, in 2018. He was hit by an impaired driver. The group Calm Decatur has noted 12 deaths in the city since 2015, advocating for changes such as better crosswalks to prevent future fatalities.



Traffic safety activists and friends and family members of people killed in crashes in Decatur gathered Sunday to remember those who’ve lost their lives on their city’s streets and to call for more safety improvements to South DeKalb County roads.

In 2018, Celie Howard witnessed a fatal accident right in front of her home that involved one of her neighbors and friends.

"I was in the front yard playing with my brother and we kind of saw it happen. And my brother went to go help, but Miles was pretty stuck in the car," Howard said. "Three days later, he passed away in a hospital."

Five-year-old Miles Jenness died several days after the car he was riding in was struck by an impaired driver at the intersection of Midway Road and South Candler Street in Fall 2018.

"He wasn't even a minute away from his house. The street was down from mine. At the next turn he would have been home. But, he was stuck at the red light, parked," Howard said.

That’s far from the only accident that Howard has witnessed at that intersection.

"A Tesla’s caught on fire, a motorcycle’s flipped…" Howard said.

A motorcycle crashed there as recently as Nov. 8.

Howard’s neighbor, Clay Walker, shared video with FOX 5 of the aftermath of that motorcycle crash.

According to Calm Decatur, 12 people have been killed on Decatur streets since 2015.

Three of those deaths happened on South Candler Street.

That’s why the group gathered alongside family members and friends of Miles, as well as other traffic victims.

"To remember those who've been killed. To support those who have been impacted by road traffic violence, and then to act in their name. And the action is asking your city leaders, your state leaders, whoever it may be that your community needs, ask for change," said Patricia Liscio.

Liscio is on the executive committee for Calm Decatur.

This is their second year holding a remembrance day ceremony and call to action.

This year, she says their focus is on making Decatur’s crosswalks safer.

"Improving existing crosswalks and adding new ones where they're needed. And by improving, we mean brighter paint reflectors, reflective paint, colored paint, texture, raising the crosswalks, making speed tables or raised crosswalks with signage," Liscio said.

Howard says she’s going to continue to advocate for safer roads in Decatur on behalf of her friend.

"There's no reason that I should have to witness a friend die. And a car flipped over and was on fire in my front lawn," Howard said.