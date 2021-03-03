Decatur resident receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose on her 103rd birthday

article

A Decatur woman celebrated two major milestones on the same day on Wednesday.

Jean Smith received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on her 103rd birthday.

The 103-year-old woman lives at the Clairmont Place Condos in Decatur.

Along with her second dose of the Moderna vaccine, she also received a cake to commutate her big day.

Ms. Smith said she more than grateful for the health professionals who have kept her healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's because of the people around me, they keep me inspired and busy and interested," Smith said.

Ms. Smith said she plans to see her family now that she's been fully vaccinated and go shopping at some of her favorite stores.

