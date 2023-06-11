Man with limp suffering from dementia missing in Decatur

article

A 72-year-old man with dementia has gone missing in Decatur. The DeKalb County Police has since issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Ronnie Mack was last seen Sunday at around 3 a.m. on the 2200 block of Wingfoot Place. Police believe he may be on foot.

Mack has several distinctive traits. Police say he walks with a limp and uses a cane to get around. Mack is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and a short black afro.

If you see this man or have information on where he could be, police ask that you call their Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 immediately.