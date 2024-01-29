Decatur man killed in head-on crash on Chandler Road

A 63-year-old Decatur man was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday, according to Decatur Police Department.

DKPD says a Dodge Charger was traveling "recklessly" south on South Chandler Road near Midway Road shortly before 7 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound travel lanes to pass another vehicle that was also traveling south and struck an Infiniti QX4 head-on.

The passenger, identified as Frankie Gresham, died on the way to an area hospital.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

The case is actively being investigated and reconstructed by the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Charges for the at-fault party in this case will occur once that investigation is further along.

