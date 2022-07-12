Officials: Decatur man tried to spend over $38K using fraudulent debit card

article

Officials have issued warrants out for the arrest of a 23-year-old Decatur man on charges of financial transaction card fraud and insurance fraud.

The Office of Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says they are searching for 23-year-old Deonte McDowell of Decatur.

According to investigators, McDowell tried to pay his insurance police premium using a debit card number that didn't belong to him.

After the owner of the card called the insurance company about the fraudulent charged, officials say they began their investigation.

In all, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says they uncovered McDowell attempted to charge $38,000 using the victim's personal information.

If you have any information that could help officials find McDowell, please the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner at (404) 232-1388.