Police asking for help identifying suspect who kidnapped, shot Decatur woman

Police released images of a person they believe was involved in the December kidnapping of a woman in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department is working to identify a hooded and masked person in the image.

Police believe they are connected to an aggravated assault and kidnapping case from Dec. 30 on North Arcadia Avenue.

The Decatur Police Department is working to identify a hooded and masked person in the image. Police believe they are connected to an aggravated assault and kidnapping case from Dec. 30 on North Arcadia Avenue. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said a woman was walking to her car in a parking deck at around 7:30 a.m. when a masked man came up to her, pulled a gun on her, and forced her to get into her car.

The woman told investigators the suspect forced her to stop at several ATMs and take out money.

Investigators said when they were at an ATM on Memorial Drive, the man shot her in the leg and ran off.

The woman managed to drive herself to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE