Police: Decatur homeowner confronts burglary suspect on porch

A Union City man is in custody after police say he was caught by a resident trying to break into a home in Decatur.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Decatur police were called to a burglary on the 1300 block of Scott Boulevard.

According to officials, the homeowner was woken up by the sound of the suspect breaking the window of his screen door to try to get into the home.

Police say the homeowner confronted the man on the back porch and hit him, causing the suspect to flee. The homeowner was cut from some glass broken during the break-in attempt.

A few blocks away, officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as 57-year-old Clifford Anthony Brown of Union City, Georgia.

Brown is now booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of first-degree burglary.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE