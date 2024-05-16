Decatur gift shop specializes in 'Odds' and ends

Your schedule is packed this time of year with graduation parties, weddings, birthday celebrations, and other special occasions, right? That means you’ll be spending plenty of time shopping for the perfect gifts.

Well, what if we told you there was a store here in metro Atlanta dedicated to unique, funny, and totally unexpected merchandise perfect for every one of those big events and more?

We’re talking about Odd Bird, the gift shop located at Decatur’s downtown Square. Previously known as Sq/Ft (which opened in 2012 as a shoe and apparel store), owner Sierra Wallis says the new name better reflects the store’s quirky inventory, which includes books, candles, games and toys, stationary, and plenty of Atlanta and Decatur-themed merchandise. Wallis says the space also hosts regular special events, including Thirsty Thursdays on the first Thursday of every month — during which shoppers get to enjoy cocktails!

Odd Bird is located at 149 Sycamore Street in Decatur, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.

Now, we could spend a lot of time in this article describing the weird and wonderful assortment of items sold inside Odd Bird, but it would be a lot easier if you just click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, browsing the shelves and doing a little "odd" shopping ourselves!