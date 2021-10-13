City of Decatur extends mandatory mask ordinance through October

article

The City of Decatur has extended its mask ordinance through October in an attempt to fight against COVID-19.

Decatur is the only city in DeKalb County so far to reinstate and require masks while inside a public space or business.

Officials are hoping people will comply.

If not, they could be given a written or verbal warning and also face civil penalties of $25 for the first offense and $50 for any offense after that.

The ordinance remains in effect until Nov. 1.

As of Wednesday morning, Georgia health officials reported 78,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 1,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic's start.

