City of Decatur extends mandatory mask ordinance through October

Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:50 AM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
5
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 3:36 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 9:30 AM EDT, Clay County

City of Decatur extends mandatory mask ordinance through October

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DECATUR, Ga. - The City of Decatur has extended its mask ordinance through October in an attempt to fight against COVID-19.

Decatur is the only city in DeKalb County so far to reinstate and require masks while inside a public space or business.

Officials are hoping people will comply.

If not, they could be given a written or verbal warning and also face civil penalties of $25 for the first offense and $50 for any offense after that.

The ordinance remains in effect until Nov. 1.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

As of Wednesday morning, Georgia health officials reported 78,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 1,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic's start.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS