Decatur cookie store sales suffer after showing support for Israel

Two years ago, the Shablis' moved to the Atlanta area from Israel and opened a successful cookie business.

But since October, when they put up an Israeli flag in the store amid the violence in the Middle East, they say they’ve seen sales go from $800 on a "regular" day to less than $300. They compared the numbers to the same time last year, and in an already tight economy, they say they feel the pinch.

"Some people come in and spit on the floor," Nofar Shablis said.

Two years ago, Nofar Shablis and her husband moved from Israel to Decatur to start their business: Ali’s Cookies.

"Baking was always a hobby," she said.

The couple, who once worked for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), says the shop supported their lifestyle until late last year.

"October 7th. We call it Black Saturday. What happened in Israel. Ever since sales went down 50%," she said.

FBI reports jump in hate crimes

In December, the FBI reported a 60% jump in hate crimes since the Israel-Hamas war on both Jewish and Muslim communities.

While the Shablis say they’re now certain their outward support for their home country is the likely cause for the decline in sales, they say in the beginning, they didn't know what was to blame.

There is an Israeli flag on display at Ali’s Cookies.

"There were a few people who wanted to buy, but said 'we do not support murderers,'" she said. "There were a few times people tried to tear up the flag at the front of the store."

The Shablis called police, but didn’t finalize a report, as authorities said writings on their disposable tablecloths were free speech.

"When experiencing boycott from non-Jewish people, that’s how the Holocaust started in first place," Shablis said.