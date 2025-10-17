Expand / Collapse search

City Schools of Decatur hosts first Transition Fair for students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 17, 2025 6:15am EDT
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
Transition Fair for City Schools of Decatur

Transition Fair for City Schools of Decatur

City Schools of Decatur held a Transition Fair for students with disabilities on Thursday.

The Brief

    • City Schools of Decatur hosted its first Transition Fair for students with disabilities.
    • The event at Ebster Recreation Center connected families with education, job, and living resources.
    • Partners included Disability Link, Bridges From School to Work, and others.

DECATUR, Ga. - The Decatur school district held its first-ever Transition Fair this week to help students with disabilities prepare for life after graduation.

What we know:

The event, held at the Ebster Recreation Center, was open to all K–12 students and their families. It offered resources and guidance on post-secondary education, job training, and independent living support.

A wide range of community partners participated in the fair, including the Young Americans with Disabilities Association, Disability Link, and Bridges From School to Work, among others.

The Source

  • Information provided by City Schools of Decatur. 

DecaturEducationNews