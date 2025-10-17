City Schools of Decatur hosts first Transition Fair for students
DECATUR, Ga. - The Decatur school district held its first-ever Transition Fair this week to help students with disabilities prepare for life after graduation.
What we know:
The event, held at the Ebster Recreation Center, was open to all K–12 students and their families. It offered resources and guidance on post-secondary education, job training, and independent living support.
A wide range of community partners participated in the fair, including the Young Americans with Disabilities Association, Disability Link, and Bridges From School to Work, among others.