City Schools of Decatur hosts first Transition Fair for students

The Decatur school district held its first-ever Transition Fair this week to help students with disabilities prepare for life after graduation.

What we know:

The event, held at the Ebster Recreation Center, was open to all K–12 students and their families. It offered resources and guidance on post-secondary education, job training, and independent living support.

A wide range of community partners participated in the fair, including the Young Americans with Disabilities Association, Disability Link, and Bridges From School to Work, among others.