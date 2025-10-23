Deaths of Rockdale, Polk law enforcement members mourned

The Brief Two metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of officers who died this month. Rockdale County Deputy Quintavious Brown, a five-year veteran, is being laid to rest today in Conyers. Polk County Officer Angela Shurley, a 27-year veteran, is also being honored, with a memorial set up outside police headquarters.



Communities in the metro Atlanta area are mourning the deaths of two local law enforcement members.

Rockdale County deputy dies from cancer

What we know:

Rockdale County is honoring the life of Deputy Quintavious Brown, who died last week after a battle with blood cancer.

The five-year law enforcement veteran will be laid to rest this morning at The Way Community Church in Conyers.

Services for Brown are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Polk County police mourn death of veteran officer

What we know:

The Polk County Police Department is grieving the loss of Officer Angela Shurley, who died Tuesday night at age 53.

The department has not released her cause of death but praised her service and compassion.

A memorial featuring her patrol car has been placed outside police headquarters for the community to pay respects.