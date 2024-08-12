Death of Nathain Jenkins: Cobb County police chief reveals outstanding warrants, asks for patience

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer says he is trying to be as transparent as possible as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues its probe into the shooting death of 32-year-old Nathain Jenkins.

Jenkins was shot and killed inside the Walgreens store at 2670 Cobb Parkway SE, near Cumberland Boulevard, around 11:30 p.m. Friday. According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers inside the store spotted Jenkins, a Valdosta man armed with a gun. A friend, reportedly on FaceTime with Jenkins at the time, claimed he had his hands up.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been tasked with trying to piece together what led to the shooting. Despite the ongoing investigation by the external agency, Chief VanHoozer said during a press conference on Monday afternoon that he wanted to address some conjecture and speculation that had become associated with the case.

"Our police department, and me personal, does not want to see incidents like this one ended. That is not our goal. It is any but our goal," said Chief VanHoozer. "We don't want our police officers to go through the stress of taking a life or having to use deadly force against an individual, but we train them to do that when we need them to do that."

He added that he is extending his condolences to all the families involved.

Nathain Jenkins' outstanding warrants

The Cobb County Police Department reported this weekend that Jenkins was wanted on several outstanding warrants. The chief said those multiple warrants were filed in Fulton and Lowndes counties. He said the first was failure to appear on a felon in possession of a firearm charge in Fulton County.

Nathain Jenkins and father. Courtesy of family.

"That is a problem simply because of the gun violence we have been seeing," the chief said.

A search of the Fulton County Clerk of Court’s website revealed Jekins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and DUI. A judicial hold was ordered on March 28 by Judge Scott McAfee after failing to appear in court on those charges.

The chief said he also had been charged with probation violation, obstruction of an officer, and theft.

He promised a full of list outstanding warrants would be released through their public information office.

What happened at Walgreens?

Chief VanHoozer said he believes Jenkins was linked to a previous incident a few weeks ago where a vehicle took off running from officers. Due to departmental policy, officers were forced to cut off the pursuit. The chief believes officers were at the store following up on that incident.

"We believe there are some links between that pursuit and this individual," the chief said.

He said that officers were likely following up on that incident. He admitted the officers involved were not interviewed that evening due to legal reasons.

He also would not specify how many officers were involved or give the number of officers who were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a shooting. He said that fell under the purview of the GBI's ongoing investigation.

He did address the numerous reports on social media which include speculation about the number of shots fired, if an officer mistook a cellphone for a gun, and if Jenkins had his hands up.

He said that is something which the investigation will be looking into to find corroborating evidence, but added that he did not see evidence of that.

Nathain Jenkins (Photo submitted by family)

It is still unclear what led to the shooting inside the Walgreens, but what is known is that he was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

"I ask that you patiently wait for solid information," the chief said.

The chief reiterated that a gun was found at the scene.

"In the GBI release, they talk about a weapon being found on the scene. That was not our weapon," he said.

The chief added that he knows that community trust is exceptionally important.

"If that trust erodes, we have a more difficult time with what we call community policing," he said.

The chief added that he wholeheartedly believes the GBI can conduct a thorough and fair independent investigation.

"There is whole boatload of evidence that no one has seen," the chief said.

Family members are calling for a complete investigation.

This is the 48th such investigation the GBI has bean asked to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.