Norcross man accused of killing Villa Rica homeowner in early morning attack

A Norcross man stands accused of breaking into a Villa Rica home and opening fire on three people inside.

Karlton Sirmons, 35, was charged with murder, home invasion, and other crimes stemming from the incident on Nov. 2.

According to the Villa Rica Police Department, Sirmons kicked in the door of the home in the 5000 block of Serenity Point Lane just after 6 a.m. looking for his girlfriend, who was staying with her cousin, Tavarus Joiner. He is then accused of attacking the residents inside.

"The deceased was just helping a family member out, giving them a place to stay," said Captain Blake Terry of the Villa Rica Police Department. "He had no relationship with the suspect whatsoever."

Police say the girlfriend and Joiner's wife survived the shooting, but Joiner was killed in the attack.

"It was an ongoing domestic dispute," stated Captain Terry.

Police revealed Sirmons was out on bond in Bibb County on an aggravated assault charge for a stabbing. He is being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail.