Murder suspect arrested in Villa Rica deadly shooting, home invasion

Villa Rica police say they've tracked down a man accused of killing a victim and injuring two others during a break-in early Saturday morning.

Police were called to an address off of Conners Road just after 6 a.m. to investigate a domestic dispute involving a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three adult victims with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though the suspect fled the scene before police could arrive, he was later located and arrested in Cobb County. He was identified as 35-year-old Karlton Sirmons of Norcross, and charged with murder, home invasion and many other charges related to the incident.

Police are reassuring residents that there is no current danger posed to the public. The deceased victim will not be named until their next of kin has been notified.