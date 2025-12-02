Deadly Thanksgiving fire in Bartow County under investigation

The Brief A person died in a Thanksgiving Day house fire in Bartow County. Firefighters found the victim trapped inside the burning home. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.



A Thanksgiving Day fire in Bartow County killed one person, according to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a one-story wooden home in the 5700 block of Highway 20 SE in Cartersville. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and producing heavy smoke.

During a "walk around" of the structure, firefighters found a victim trapped inside. The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which is now investigating the cause.

What we don't know:

No cause has been released at this time.