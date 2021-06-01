Deadly shooting investigation at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Atlanta police said officers were called out to the apartment complex located along Harwell Road NW just north of M. L. King Jr. Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Grady EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta on June 1, 2021.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

The name of the man has not been released.

Details about a shooter were not immediately available.

