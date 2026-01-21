Villa Rica taxpayer alleges ADA violations over inaccessible city council meetings

The Brief A hearing-impaired taxpayer claims Villa Rica fails to provide mandated accommodations during public city meetings. The city requires 10 days' notice for accommodations, a policy Dobbs argues violates federal ADA compliance. Inadequate audio and a lack of closed captioning prevent disabled citizens from engaging in land-use and eminent-domain debates.



A local taxpayer is accusing Villa Rica city leaders of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, claiming the city is failing to provide necessary accommodations for the hearing impaired during public meetings.

Villa Rica resident: 'I can't hear past five feet'

What they're saying:

Roderick Dobbs, who is hearing impaired, says the lack of accessibility prevents him from participating in discussions regarding major local issues, including land use and a proposed parkway.

"On a regular basis, I can't hear past five feet in front," Dobbs said. "Them talking about building a parkway, talking about imminent domain to take people's land. So, I got to know."

Dobbs is calling on the city to provide closed captioning during its meetings to ensure transparency. He noted that current conditions, such as council members sitting with their backs turned and low speaking volumes, make it impossible for him to follow along.

"All I want them to do is put the closed caption up in the meeting so I can read it," Dobbs said. "I be spending time on my phone trying to get my translator and they're not speaking loud enough... can't read the lips."

"The ADA doesn't say I have to let them know two weeks in ahead of time," Dobbs said. "The ADA says they need to be compliant."

Villa Rica ‘researching available technology'

The other side:

In a statement, the city of Villa Rica said its departments are "researching available technology to further accessibility during meetings." However, the city maintains that the burden of notice falls on the attendee.

According to city officials, individuals are "required to contact the City Clerk at least ten business days before the scheduled meeting to allow the City to make reasonable accommodations."

Dobbs disputes that this requirement aligns with federal law.

Calls for ADA compliance

Dig deeper:

Community activist Pam Whyte, who is assisting Dobbs, is pushing for additional measures to ensure meetings run smoothly for everyone involved. She suggested implementing visual cues for speakers to manage their time.

"Something that gives the speaker a clear indication their time has ended so they can be in full compliance, so the council meeting isn't disrupted," Whyte said.

The ADA, a civil rights law banning discrimination against people with disabilities, has been federal law for more than 30 years.