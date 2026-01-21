Man arrested after knife attack at Massage Time Body & Foot

article

The Brief Police allege a man used a knife to assault a victim and attempted to rob the Massage Time Body & Foot in Cartersville. The alleged attacker, Jaiden Walraven, escaped during the initial attack but was later captured by deputies. Walraven faces several charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping.



A man is in custody after police say he attempted to rob a Cartersville massage studio on Monday, leaving one person injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to Massage Time Body & Foot on South Gilmer Street and spoke with the victim, who explained that a man had come into the business asking for a massage.

Once inside a private room, the man pulled out a knife and attempted to rob the business, police said.

A struggle ensued during which the victim received injuries from the knife but was able to break free. The alleged attacker, identified as Jaiden Walraven, fled but was later captured by Bartow County deputies.

Walraven is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and kidnapping.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating a possible motive for the attack. It is unclear whether the knife used in the robbery attempt has been recovered.

Police did not reveal how extensive the victim's injuries were.