DA: Purple Heart veteran’s mental health likely led to deadly Coweta County shootout

Mental health struggles stemming from military service likely played a role in a deadly shootout between a decorated Army veteran and a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy earlier this month, according to District Attorney Herb Cranford.

Daniel Olsen, a former Army sniper and Purple Heart recipient, was killed Jan. 8 after he allegedly opened fire on a deputy, who then returned fire. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The confrontation was not Olsen’s first violent encounter on local roadways. In 2019, Olsen was arrested after opening fire with an assault weapon following a traffic accident. While a vehicle was struck by a bullet in that incident, no one was injured.

Cranford’s office prosecuted the 2019 case but opted for a plea deal that prioritized treatment over incarceration. Under the agreement, Olsen received probation and mental health treatment in exchange for jail time.

"In short, rather than seek prison as we normally would for such a serious case, we took a chance on Olsen by giving him probation with conditions to continue his mental health treatment," Cranford said in an email to FOX 5.

Reflecting on the case, Cranford expressed regret over the outcome.

"Just based on the information released to the public and my knowledge of Olsen's 2019 case, it appears that his mental health condition resulting from his military service played some part in the events that resulted in his death," Cranford said. "It is tragic that prior efforts to help him by our office and others apparently did not work."

Court documents show Olsen was still serving that five-year probation at the time of the Jan. 8 shooting.

Olsen served in the Army for 10 years before being medically retired. Cranford noted that Olsen had suffered a traumatic brain injury caused by a hand grenade during his service. An online obituary for Olsen noted his Purple Heart and requested that donations be directed toward the same veterans treatment center listed in his court records.

Once the GBI completes its investigation into the shooting, the report will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for a final review.