Grantville pursuit ends in gunfire: suspect hospitalized | What we know

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A suspect was hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting during a vehicle pursuit on Meadowbrook Lane in Grantville on Jan. 8, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief A Coweta County vehicle pursuit ended in gunfire on Meadowbrook Lane in Grantville. The suspect was hospitalized following the shooting; no deputies sustained injuries during the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting a formal review of the deputies' use of force.



A vehicle pursuit in Coweta County ended in gunfire on Thursday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Meadowbrook Lane in Grantville.

According to Sgt. Ricketson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital.

No deputies were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review the use of force.

What we don't know:

Police have not released what led to the initial vehicle pursuit or why deputies were giving chase.

Authorities have not said whether the suspect was armed, how many shots were fired, or whether any body camera or dash camera video exists.

The suspect’s identity, condition at the hospital, and whether any charges will be filed have not been released.