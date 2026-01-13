Neighbor said Daniel Olson was armed, 'drunk' before deputy-involved shooting

The Brief 911 audio reveals a neighbor warned police that Daniel Olson was armed and intoxicated while actively searching for deputies. The fatal shooting followed an earlier encounter where deputies withdrew from Olson's home to avoid an immediate confrontation. Olson had a history of firearms-related violence on the road, including a 2019 incident where he allegedly shot at a vehicle after an accident.



New details are emerging about a tense standoff that led to the death of 39-year-old Daniel Olson last Thursday night. Newly released 911 audio reveals that a neighbor called to warn deputies that Olson was "drunk, armed, and looking for them" shortly before the fatal encounter.

The initial chase

The backstory:

The incident began on the evening of Jan. 8, when a Coweta County deputy spotted Olson driving an unlicensed ATV on a county road, according to officials. When the deputy tried to pull him over, Olson reportedly fled back to his home, ran inside, and locked the door.

At that time, multiple patrol cars surrounded the house as Olson shouted at them from inside, according to the GBI. Authorities made the tactical decision to pull back and obtain an arrest warrant rather than force a confrontation at the residence.

Warning call

What they're saying:

The situation escalated quickly after deputies left the scene. A neighbor called 911 to report that Olson had jumped back on his ATV—this time carrying a firearm.

911 Dispatcher: "What kind of gun does he have?"

Neighbor: "He’s got a gun... he’s looking for the deputies."

The caller warned dispatchers that Olson was using expletives and appeared determined to find the officers who had chased him earlier that evening.

David Olson's criminal history

Dig deeper:

A look into Olson’s past reveals a history of dangerous encounters on Georgia roadways:

2019: Olson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly opening fire with an AR-15 following a traffic accident. Local reports indicate at least one bullet struck another vehicle.

2024: He was arrested for driving without a registration and on a suspended license.

David Olson's military honors

What's next:

Records from his previous arrests list Olson's employer as the National Guard. Despite the violent nature of his final moments, an online funeral notice in Coweta County confirms that Olson will be buried this Friday with full military honors.

GBI investigation

What's next:

Per standard practice, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deputy-involved shooting. The investigation into the shooting remains active as authorities review the body camera footage and the 911 logs from that night.