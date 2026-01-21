Georgia veterans rally at state Capitol to fight controversial ‘SAVE Act’ legislation

The Brief Veterans groups claim HB 108 violates federal law by allowing unaccredited consultants to manage disability benefit appeals. The legislation regulates private consultants by banning upfront fees and prohibiting guarantees of specific benefit outcomes. Opponents argue the bill is unnecessary because accredited agencies already provide these claims services to veterans for free.



Veterans groups gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday to protest a bill that supporters claim will protect former service members, but critics argue will bypass federal law and invite "bad business."

What is HB 108?

What we know:

The demonstration at Liberty Plaza focused on House Bill 108, also known as the SAVE Act. The legislation aims to regulate private companies that assist veterans with disability and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefit applications.

Under the proposed SAVE Act, private consultants would be:

Banned from charging upfront fees.

Required to clearly disclose all costs.

Prohibited from promising guaranteed results.

Rep. Josh Bonner: Bill prevents scamming veterans

What they're saying:

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Josh Bonner, R-Fayetteville, says the measure is necessary to stop predatory practices.

"Under current law, these claims consultants can operate in the state of Georgia and essentially scam veterans," Bonner said. "And what we're trying to do is to prevent that."

While Bonner acknowledges that organizational leaders oppose the bill, he claims "rank-and-file veterans" who have used these services to speed up their claims are in full support.

VFW: ‘It breaks federal law’

The other side:

However, veterans organizations at the rally expressed deep concerns that the bill would allow unaccredited individuals to perform work that is currently regulated by the federal government.

"First of all, it breaks federal law," said Bill Miles, VFW State Commander. "CFR 38 dictates that you must be accredited if you do an appeal for a veteran; you must be accredited. [The bill] is going to let them come in here unaccredited. And it's just bad business."

Miles noted that these private companies lack access to the VA’s internal systems, meaning they cannot see adjudicator notes or track claim status as effectively as accredited officers who provide services for free.

"How are they really providing better services than our accredited service officers already are providing?" Miles asked.

Milton Allen of the AMVETS Department of Georgia added that the protest was about protecting the next generation of service members.

"What we're doing today is not just for us. It's for those future veterans that are coming behind us," Allen said. "And if we don't do this now, who's going to help them later?"

Calls to increase funding

What's next:

In addition to fighting HB 108, the groups are currently lobbying state and federal officials to increase funding for state-run veterans' homes to address a critical need for long-term care in Georgia.