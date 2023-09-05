Deadly shooting investigation underway in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators were called to a home on Valley Green Road in Lithonia overnight.
Initial information indicates a man discovered around 2 a.m. that his roommate had been shot and killed.
Police have not released any information about the incident and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.
