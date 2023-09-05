Expand / Collapse search

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Lithonia

Police are on the scene of a homicide on Valley Green Road in Lithonia.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators were called to a home on Valley Green Road in Lithonia overnight.

Initial information indicates a man discovered around 2 a.m. that his roommate had been shot and killed.

Police have not released any information about the incident and the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.