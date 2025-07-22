Deadly shooting investigation underway near Atlanta nature preserve

article

Police are working to learn what led up to a deadly shooting overnight in south Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened around midnight on the 2200 block of Baywood Drive, close to the Swann Nature Preserve.

What we know:

While details about the shooting remain limited, FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple patrol vehicles in the Atlanta neighborhood.

Crime scene tape blocked the road and at least 20 evidence markers had been placed on the ground.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or the identity of any possible suspects.

It is not clear what led up to the deadly violence.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.