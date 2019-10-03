Deadly shooting at senior living apartment

Police in the southern Washington city of Vancouver say one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an apartment building for senior citizens.

Onlookers watch as SWAT officers enter Smith Tower.

The shooter, believed to be a resident of the 15-story Smith Tower building, opened fire in the lobby before barricading himself inside an apartment.

He eventually surrendered peacefully.

Onlookers watched as armed SWAT officers made entry, then returned carrying a bleeding person out on a stretcher.

Vancouver Police spokeswoman Kim Kapp says the motive is still undetermined.

The two injured victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.