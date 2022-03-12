Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Freeze Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Man shot and killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:00PM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Hollywood Road. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Several Atlanta Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Hollywood West apartments located at 1033 Hollywood Road NW.

Details on what led up to the deadly shooting were not immediately available.

No word on if police have taken in suspects into custody.

An investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE