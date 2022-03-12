Man shot and killed at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police investigate

article

Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Several Atlanta Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Hollywood West apartments located at 1033 Hollywood Road NW.

Details on what led up to the deadly shooting were not immediately available.

No word on if police have taken in suspects into custody.

An investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE