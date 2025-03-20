Expand / Collapse search

Deadly plane crash near Georgia airport claims two lives: reports

Published  March 20, 2025 9:31pm EDT
A small plane crashed near the Barwick–LaFayette Airport in Walker County on March 20, 2025. article

A small plane crashed near the Barwick–LaFayette Airport in Walker County on March 20, 2025. (Used with permission from FOX Chattanooga)

The Brief

    • A Cirrus SR22 airplane crashed near Barwick–LaFayette Airport, resulting in a fire upon impact and the death of two people onboard.
    • The identities of the victims have not been released, and the FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.
    • An NTSB investigator will arrive at the crash site on Friday, with a preliminary report expected in about a month and the full investigation potentially taking up to two years.

LAFAYETTE, Ga. - A deadly small plane crash near a northwest Georgia airport is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon near Barwick–LaFayette Airport in Walker County. 

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cirrus SR22 airplane went down around 2:30 p.m. near the airport, igniting a blaze upon impact. 

Officials say the plane was attempting to land. 

FOX Chattanooga reports local officials have confirmed the two people onboard the aircraft were killed.

What we don't know:

The identity of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. 

What's next:

An NTSB investigator is scheduled to arrive at the crash site on Friday. 

A preliminary report should be ready in about a month, but the complete investigation could take up to two years.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the NTSB and FAA. Additional details about those onboard the aircraft were provided by FOX Chattanooga.

