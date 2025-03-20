Deadly plane crash near Georgia airport claims two lives: reports

article

The Brief A Cirrus SR22 airplane crashed near Barwick–LaFayette Airport, resulting in a fire upon impact and the death of two people onboard. The identities of the victims have not been released, and the FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. An NTSB investigator will arrive at the crash site on Friday, with a preliminary report expected in about a month and the full investigation potentially taking up to two years.



A deadly small plane crash near a northwest Georgia airport is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon near Barwick–LaFayette Airport in Walker County.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cirrus SR22 airplane went down around 2:30 p.m. near the airport, igniting a blaze upon impact.

Officials say the plane was attempting to land.

FOX Chattanooga reports local officials have confirmed the two people onboard the aircraft were killed.

What we don't know:

The identity of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

What's next:

An NTSB investigator is scheduled to arrive at the crash site on Friday.

A preliminary report should be ready in about a month, but the complete investigation could take up to two years.