Deadly plane crash near Georgia airport claims two lives: reports
LAFAYETTE, Ga. - A deadly small plane crash near a northwest Georgia airport is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon near Barwick–LaFayette Airport in Walker County.
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cirrus SR22 airplane went down around 2:30 p.m. near the airport, igniting a blaze upon impact.
Officials say the plane was attempting to land.
FOX Chattanooga reports local officials have confirmed the two people onboard the aircraft were killed.
What we don't know:
The identity of those killed in the crash have not been released.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.
What's next:
An NTSB investigator is scheduled to arrive at the crash site on Friday.
A preliminary report should be ready in about a month, but the complete investigation could take up to two years.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the NTSB and FAA. Additional details about those onboard the aircraft were provided by FOX Chattanooga.