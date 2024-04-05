Deadly high-speed chase: Truck fleeing from police, slams into car, killing driver

article

A high-speed pursuit in Atlanta claimed the life of an innocent driver on Friday afternoon.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, just before 3 p.m., Atlanta police asked for troopers’ assistance in apprehending the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup truck who was evading officers.

The pursuit began when the pickup driver failed to comply with an APD traffic stop at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Fairburn Road. The situation quickly escalated as the driver fled, prompting a high-speed chase. Georgia State Patrol troopers took the lead in the pursuit as it moved onto city streets, heading towards Interstate 285.

Upon entering Interstate 285, the suspect's driving became increasingly reckless, leading to a heart-stopping moment as the vehicle exited onto Georgia166, also known as Campbellton Road, and sped westward. The culmination of this perilous chase occurred when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of GA 166 and Barge Road, colliding with a Dodge Challenger that was crossing northbound. The impact was so severe that it sent the Dodge Challenger off the road, where it crashed into a utility pole.

FOX 5 viewer Demario Swain sent these photos of the end of a chase and deadly crash near the corner of Campbellton Road and Bardge Road in Atlanta on April 5, 2024. (Supplied)

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The Georgia State Patrol's Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team has been tasked with investigating the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge. The name of the driver has not been released.